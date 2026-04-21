Rebecca Ferguson stars in 'Silo' season 3 teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for Silo season 3 has arrived.

Apple TV has released the first teaser for the third season of its drama series starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, the first of which will premiere on July 3. A new episode will debut every Friday that follows through Sept. 4.

Silo's third season will continue the saga of the dystopian society of 10,000 people who live underground in mysterious circumstances, as well as an origin story of the society that's set centuries in the past.

"In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat," according to an official description from Apple TV. "Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

The trailer finds Ferguson's Juliette grappling with questions about the society she lives in.

"Before we can know why we're here, before we can know why everything is as it is, before we can know how it all will end, we need to understand how it all began," she says in voice-over.

Also starring in season 3 are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins.

Silo has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The show is based on the Silo trilogy of books by Hugh Howey.

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