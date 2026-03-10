Road to the Oscars 2026: All about the first-time nominees

The 98th Academy Awards air March 15 on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

The 2026 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and this year there are many first-time nominees up for trophies. Here's a look at some of the stars who are nominated for their first-ever Oscar at the 98th annual awards show.

Eleven of the performers nominated in the acting categories at this year's ceremony are up for their first Oscars.

Michael B. Jordan is nominated for his first Oscar for portraying the twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners. The only other first-time nominee in the actor in a leading role category is Wagner Moura, the Brazilian actor who is nominated for his work in The Secret Agent.

Meanwhile, the actor in a supporting role category has three first-time nominees: Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein, Delroy Lindo in Sinners and Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value.

The actress in a leading role category has two first-time nominees. Renate Reinsve is up for her performance in Sentimental Value, while Rose Byrne has received a nomination for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

It's the actress in a supporting role category that has the most first-time nominees this year. Both Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas are nominated for their performances in Sentimental Value; Wunmi Mosaku was nominated for Sinners; and Teyana Taylor received a nomination for One Battle After Another.

Additionally, two of the directors competing for best director are first-time nominees in the category: Ryan Coogler, the director of Sinners, and Josh Safdie, who helmed Marty Supreme.

