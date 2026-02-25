Robert Cosby Jr., son of 'Real Housewives' star Mary Cosby, dies at 23

Mary Cosby on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, has died at 23.

Mary Cosby shared news of her son's death in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she wrote. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace."

She added, "We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Cosby Jr.'s death to ABC News on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a call for an overdose on Monday at an address associated with someone matching Cosby Jr.'s name and age in Salt Lake City, which turned into a death investigation.

The Police Department did not share a cause of death.

Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed the news on social media, writing, "Devastatingly sad news out of SLC. This is every parent's worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr."

Mary Cosby had recently shared a photo of her son on Instagram, prior to his death, writing in the caption, "#godfirst Love you all. My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm."

Cosby Jr. was born to parents Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Sr.

Mary Cosby's Bravo cast bio states that she is "committed to supporting her son Robert Jr.'s sobriety and navigates life after the passing of her estranged mother."

