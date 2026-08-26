Rupert Grint to play Ron Weasley in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' on Broadway

Rupert Grint poses at the 'Yön Lapsi' (Nightborn) photocall during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Feb. 14, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

Rupert Grint is headed back to Hogwarts.

The actor, who portrayed Ron Weasley in all eight of the Harry Potter films, is reprising the role of the Gryffindor wizard on Broadway.

Grint is joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a 17-week engagement starting on Feb. 2, 2027. His time in the role is scheduled to last through May 30, 2027.

Grint follows in the footsteps of Tom Felton, who originated Draco Malfoy in the films and has been playing the adult version of the character in the production over the last year. Felton has extended his run in the production many times.

Felton is currently expected to exit the show on Jan. 3, 2027, meaning at this time his Broadway run won't overlap with Grint's.

In a statement shared with Deadline, Grint said, "Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life. There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting."

He continued, "The first time I saw Cursed Child onstage I was blown away and I can't wait to set foot back on Platform 9 ¾ and pick up where I left off. I am overjoyed to join this exceptional cast and crew at the Lyric Theatre this winter."

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

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