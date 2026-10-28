Sarah Snook to star in 'The Birds' limited series at HBO

A photo of Sarah Snook. (Alex Vaughan) | The poster for the film 'The Birds.' (Universal Pictures)

Sarah Snook is taking on a new series inspired by one of Alfred Hitchcock's classic films.

The actress will star in a limited series adaptation of The Birds, ABC Audio has confirmed. The upcoming series is in pilot development at HBO. It will be inspired by both Hitchcock's film and the Daphne du Maurier novella.

"Escaping a bitter custody battle, Myra Massey (Snook) returns home with her young daughter, secretly probing a childhood friend's suspicious disappearance. With a killer on the loose and personal threats mounting, Myra fights to protect her daughter against a terrifying new menace: vicious, deadly bird attacks inexplicably tied to the crime," according to the show's official description.

This high-profile project brings many HBO creatives together. Snook is known for her role as Shiv Roy in HBO's Succession. Tom Spezialy, who executive produced both Watchmen and The Leftovers for the network, is writing the pilot and serving as an executive producer. David Heyman also executive produces the show. He is currently executive producing the network's Harry Potter series.

Universal Global Television, which is a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as a co-studio alongside HBO on the project. Its sibling movie studio Universal Pictures produced the 1963 Hitchcock film and owns the rights to it along with the du Maurier estate.

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