A 'Scary' return: 'Scary Movie' debuts at #1 at box office

It seems folks were clamoring for the return of Scary Movie.

The sixth installment in the horror movie parody franchise, and the first since 2013's Scary Movie 5, earned $55 million at the box office this weekend to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.

Variety reports that Scary Movie's haul was actually a record opening for the franchise, surpassing 2006's Scary Movie 4, which brought in $49.7 million in its debut weekend.

Another new film, Masters of the Universe, debuted at #2, bringing in $29.3 million, while last week's #1, Backrooms, dropped to #3 with $25.9 million.

Rounding out the top five were Obsession, with $25.6 million, and another new film, The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act, with $11.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Scary Movie -- $55 million

2. Masters of the Universe -- $29.3 million

3. Backrooms -- $25.9 million

4. Obsession -- $25.6 million

5. The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act -- $11.6 million

6. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu -- $10 million

7. Michael -- $7.7 million

8. The Breadwinner -- $3.4 million

9. Pressure -- $3 million

10. The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- $2.8 million

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

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