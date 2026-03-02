'Scream 7' scares up big box office debut

Scream 7 scared up big numbers at the box office this weekend.
The latest in the horror franchise brought in $64.1 million, landing it in the #1 spot. According to Variety, that makes it the highest debut for a Scream film, beating out 2023's Scream VI which previously held the record with a $44.4 million debut.
The animated film GOAT came in at a distant #2 with $12 million, while Wuthering Heights was #3 with $6.95 million.
This week's only other new release to crack the top 10 was the concert film Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, which came in at #4 with $4.3 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Scream 7 -- $64.1 million
2. GOAT -- $12 million
3. Wuthering Heights -- $6.95 million
4. Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined -- $4.3 million
5. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert -- $3.5 million
6. Crime 101 -- $3.4 million
7. I Can Only Imagine 2 -- $3.1 million
8. Send Help -- $2.8 million
9. How to Make a Killing -- $1.6 million
10. Zootopia 2 -- $1.4 million
