'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is fastest movie to hit $700M at domestic box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing to break records.

The Sony Pictures film is now the fastest movie to make $700 million at the domestic box office. It reached $704.5 million on Wednesday, according to numbers from the studio.

It currently stands at #6 on the all-time North American box office chart, meaning it swung past Black Panther's sum of $700 million to get there. The next title it could pass is Top Gun: Maverick, which earned a sum of $718 million domestically.

Additionally, the film has earned over $1.108 billion internationally, making it Sony Pictures' biggest film of all time overseas. It surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home's total of $1.106 billion to get to that spot. It's also now the 10th highest-grossing film ever internationally.

Brand New Day opened in theaters on July 31. Its box office run continues with its upcoming third weekend on the horizon.

Tom Holland stars as the titular webslinger in the movie. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also return in this fourth film in the franchise, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Sadie Sink joins the universe alongside Tramell Tillman and Liza Colón-Zayas. Marvel mainstays who also appear in the movie are Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Marisa Tomei as May Parker.

The film follows Peter Parker as he fights full time as Spider-Man in a world who doesn't remember who he is. As he sees his old friends move on without him, Peter sparks a change "he may not have the power to control," according to an official description. "But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them."

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