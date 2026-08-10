'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swings to #1 again with $145 million

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) works at his desk in Columbia Pictures SPIDER-MAN™: BRAND NEW DAY. (Photo by: Jay Maidment)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued to fly high this weekend.

The Sony/Marvel film brought in $145 million in its second weekend of release to hold strong at #1 at the box office.

That total follows its record-breaking $360 million debut in North America, which propelled it past Avengers: Endgame as the biggest domestic debut of all time. It has now surpassed $1.5 billion globally.

The weekend's other new releases didn't come close to catching Spidey. One Night Only, the rom-com about the one night a year when single people are allowed to have sex, came in at #3 with $5.7 million. The comedy Super Troopers 3 came in at #4 with $4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day -- $145 million

2. The Odyssey -- $31.5 million

3. One Night Only -- $5.7 million

4. Super Troopers 3 -- $4 million

5. Toy Story 5 -- $3.9 million

6. Minions & Monsters -- $3.5 million

7. Moana -- $2.8 million

8. Ice Cream Man -- $2 million

9. The Invite -- $717,568

10. CatVideoFest 2026 -- $568,414

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

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