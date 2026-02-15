'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson perform onstage during the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concerton February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US)

Maya Hawke and singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson are married.

The couple exchanged vows in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony on Feb. 14, surrounded by family and close friends, according to People.

Maya Hawke's parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were both in attendance.

The occasion also saw a reunion of many of her Stranger Things castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

For their special day, Maya Hawke wore a white wedding dress styled with an oversized, feathery winter coat, while Hutson opted for a traditional tuxedo.

Thurman arrived in a light blue gown with coordinating shoes, and Ethan Hawke wore an all-black look. Maya Hawke's brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also in attendance.

ABC News has reached out to Maya Hawke's representative, but did not hear back immediately.

Hutson previously confirmed Maya Hawke was his fiancée during an interview with SoCal Sound Sessions which was published in March of 2025.

In April, Maya Hawke was photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring, and later that month, she and Hutson made their red carpet debut at the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain in New York City, which she attended in support of Sink.

Maya Hawke first crossed paths with Hutson while making music several years ago. Hutson later opened for Phoebe Bridgers on tour from 2022 to 2023 and appeared on Maya Hawke's 2024 album, Chaos Angel.

