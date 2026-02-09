Taylor Frankie Paul stars in first promo for 'The Bachelorette' season 22

Taylor Frankie Paul is ready to embrace her authentic self in the first promo for The Bachelorette season 22.

The star of Hulu's reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives takes on the role of The Bachelorette in the upcoming season, which premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The minute-long teaser finds Paul strutting through a hallway that displays many phone screens with news headlines about her life and comments displayed under videos she has made.

Taylor Swift's reputation track "Look What You Made Me Do" plays as Paul says in a voice-over, "People say I do it all for attention. Millions of likes, and I didn't like myself."

We then see clips of Paul navigating the aftermath of her relationship with her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

"I have trouble admitting that I deserve better. He cheated. I'm angry at myself because I knew he was lying," Paul says. "Am I worthy of love? Is it even possible? As a single mom, I want to better myself."

The trailer ends with Paul breaking a phone screen with her high heel, before stepping through the screen in an outfit of sweatpants, a cropped long sleeve shirt and red Crocs.

"Maybe all I need to do is be my own true self and have a little faith," Paul says.

A brand-new poster for the upcoming season was also released. It finds Paul emerging from the cellophane of what resembles a Barbie box. She holds a red rose and is outfitted in the same red dress from the teaser. The box includes accessories, such as red Crocs, children's blocks that spell out the word "MOM" and a book that says "The Book of More Men" on its cover.

The poster features the tagline, "if you don't fit the mold, break it."

