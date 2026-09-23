Taylor Swift announces 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore' with four new songs

She's married to the hustle, and now she knows the encore of a showgirl.

Taylor Swift has announced the upcoming release of a continuation of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The global music superstar will release four new songs, including the previously announced single "Patient Zero," in a new version of the album dubbed The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. It releases on Friday.

Swift made the announcement about this new version of the album in a post to Instagram on Wednesday.

"About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history," Swift wrote. "I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs."

Swift continued, writing she hopes her fans love the songs, because "they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made."

A preorder page on Swift's website shows that the three other new song titles on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore are "Cleveland!," "Pink Clouding" and "Babylon." They join "Patient Zero" as tracks 13 through 16 on the expanded version of the album.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Swift has been teasing this release for a while. She included the phrase "Patient for the encore" on a marquee to the side of the frame in her "Opalite" music video.

While a physical release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore has yet to be announced, Swift did make CD versions of the single "Patient Zero." They were made available on her website on Tuesday, but have since sold out.

The original version of The Life of a Showgirl released on Oct. 3, 2025.

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