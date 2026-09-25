Taylor Swift releases 4 new songs, including 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift's new music is here.

The singer released four new songs on Friday as an "encore" addition to her record-setting album The Life of a Showgirl.

The newly-released songs include "Patient Zero," "Babylon," Cleveland!" and "Pink Clouding."

The songs are Swift's first new music since she wed NFL star Travis Kelce in July, and her song "Cleveland!" pays tribute to Kelce, whom she calls "the love of my life."

In announcing the new music earlier this week, Swift told fans the songs were "born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made," referring to The Life of a Showgirl.

The album, Swift's 12th, set a record as the biggest album debut in history, with more than 4 million equivalent album units sold in the U.S. alone in the first week. The Life of a Showgirl was also 2025's top-selling album, according to Billboard.

"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max [Martin] and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album," Swift wrote in a social media post Wednesday. "Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs."

The four new songs on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore follow the release of "I Knew It I Knew You," which Swift released earlier this year for Toy Story 5.

Swift's new music will arrive two days before she is honored at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors award.

The "Opalite" singer is nominated for nine awards, including video of the year and artist of the year.

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