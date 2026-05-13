'Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract

Cristo Fernández is turning his on-screen soccer dreams into reality.

The actor best known for playing Dani Rojas on the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso has signed a professional soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Fernández, 35, joined the USL Championship side after completing what the club described as an "extensive" two-month trial.

During that stretch, the Mexican actor and forward trained regularly with the team and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

"Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart," Fernández said in a statement released by the club.

Long before his acting career took off, Fernández played youth soccer for Mexican club Tecos FC. However, an injury forced him to step away from the sport when he was 15 years old.

He later shifted his focus to acting and became one of the breakout stars of Ted Lasso in 2020.

His character, Dani Rojas, became a fan favorite for his upbeat personality and memorable catchphrase, "Fútbol is life."

In recent years, Fernández has shared his journey back to soccer on social media, posting videos of himself training with professional clubs across the country, including teams connected to Major League Soccer organizations.

El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Junior Gonzalez said Fernández will bring both talent and leadership to the squad.

"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line," Gonzalez said. "His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club."

Fernández said the opportunity represents more than just a return to soccer.

"This journey back to professional soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be," he said.

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