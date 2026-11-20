The Gilded Age will return for another season.

HBO has renewed the original period drama series for a fifth season midway through the rollout of season 4.

This renewal announcement comes as the Julian Fellowes-created series has seen its season 4 viewership grow week over week. The episodes in season 4 are hitting an average of 5.9 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, according to numbers from HBO. This means it outpaces season 3 by almost 20% and that it is tracking to be The Gilded Age's best season yet for viewership.

Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO drama series and films, said The Gilded Age has "once again captured the zeitgeist this fall delivering another captivating, unmissable season," noting that its "growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year."

"We can't wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters," Orsi said in a press release.



Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said it's both exciting and satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with The Gilded Age every season.

"Our remarkable cast, writers - led by Julian Fellowes, and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after season. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for season 5,” Underhill said.

Season 4 of The Gilded Age picks up after Bertha Russell changed society at a cost. "Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for," according to its official logline.

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Taissa Farmiga star in the series.

The Gilded Age season 4 debuts new episodes Sundays on HBO and also streams on HBO Max.

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