'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' gets Hulu premiere date

The Mormon wives are headed to the West Coast.

Hulu has announced the release date for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' upcoming spinoff series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The brand-new show is set to premiere all 10 episodes of its first season on Nov. 12.

"A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo," according to the show's official synopsis. "Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok."

The cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County includes Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo, McCall DaPron and Salomé Andrea.

Additionally, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck trades in Utah for California as she moves from the original show to the cast of this new spinoff series.

Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuted on Hulu Sept. 10. The show has already been renewed for seasons 6 and 7, despite many of its cast recently announcing supposed departures from the program.

Whitney Leavitt had long been planning to depart the show after season 5. In recent weeks, both Taylor Frankie Paul and Mikayla Matthews insinuated in social media posts that they would not return for future seasons. Fans assume with Affleck's turn on the Orange County spinoff that she will also leave the original show. If so, this leaves Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley and Miranda Hope as the four remaining original cast members on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

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