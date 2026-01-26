'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' shows off Yoshi in new trailer, moves up release date

Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.' (Nintendo, Illumination)

Fans of Mario and Luigi will get to see their upcoming sequel film — and Yoshi — a little earlier than expected.

Illumination and Nintendo have moved up the release date of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated film will now release in theaters on April 1, instead of the previous date of April 3.

A brand-new trailer for the film also shows off the first look at one of the most-anticipated characters to join the animated film universe, Yoshi. The green dinosaur appears for the first time in the new trailer, which was released on Sunday.

The trailer finds Mario and Luigi riding motorcycles through a desert land. They arrive inside an ancient structure searching for "the problem," only to find Yoshi instead.

"Hey, it's alright," Mario tells a scared Yoshi, who then appears to befriend the two brothers.

The trailer ends with Toad meeting Yoshi.

"Um, who is this?" Toad asks Mario and Luigi of Yoshi.

Yoshi uses his tongue to steal a candy apple out of Toad's hand, before introducing himself.

"So, some dinosaur just shows up and he's now part of the group? Cool," Toad says.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

Additionally, Brie Larson has been tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie will portray Bowser Jr.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.