VIDEO: Darius Rucker announces he is now a NASCAR Cup Series team owner

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Musician Darius Rucker walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Darius Rucker through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Musician Darius Rucker walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) (Logan Riely/Getty Images)
By Woody

Yesterday (March 25), Darius Rucker announced that he is the newest co-owner of Legacy Motor Club on the Dan Patrick Show!

“Darius is someone who understands the power of connection with fans, with communities a

nd through storytelling,” Legacy owner Jimmie Johnson said in a press release. “What he’s built in music, the authenticity he brings to everything he does aligns directly with who we are as a Club. We’re excited to welcome him into Legacy and to build something meaningful together.”

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