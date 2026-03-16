VIDEO: Riley Green gets hit by a cell phone at a show in Australia

Riley Green got hit in the “worst way” when a fan smacked him in the head with a cell phone at a concert in Melbourne, Australia, causing his ear to bleed. Riley was fine, and the “fan” was immediately removed from the venue
@rabbitcar07 Riley Green hit with a phone in Melbourne! @Riley Green #rileygreen #melbourne #tough ♬ Gemini - So Lis
Riley says he might “come out of retirement!”
@rileyduckman "Let that be a lesson to you youngins out there..." Thanks to the medical professionals in Australia for getting me stitched up. #countrymusic #hotchiliday ♬ 11 Binaural Beats 1 Hz - August Son Productions