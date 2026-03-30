Watch new trailer for season 3 of 'Euphoria'

Euphoria fans are getting another glimpse of the highly anticipated third season of the show.

In a new trailer released Monday, Rue, played by Zendaya, is being interrogated by DEA agents. "Have you ever been to Mexico?" an agent asks, to which she responds, "Me? In Mexico?" The trailer then continues with scenes of Rue in the country.

Also featured are clips of Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) wedding, as well as Cassie admitting to him that she’s working with his ex Maddy (Alexa Demie) on her adult content creation. Jules (Hunter Schafer) is seen returning to sex work before Rue offers to be her sugar daddy. Meanwhile, Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play gets great reviews from Sharon Stone’s character, an executive.

Rue is also shown holding a Bible and being confronted by Colman Domingo’s Ali, who tells her to undo the evil by changing herself. He is seen later in the trailer on a hospital bed, among other teaser moments.

The full third season of Euphoria, created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max. Picking up after a time jump, the official logline says the story follows "a group of childhood friends" who "wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil."

Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace also star in the show.

Dane, who plays Nate's father Cal Jacobs, passed in February following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco in seasons 1 and 2, died in 2023 of an accidental overdose.

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