Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

The Last Sunrise: This romance movie is based on the novel by Anna Todd and stars Maia Reficco.

FXX, Hulu

Adults: Season 2 of the comedy series makes its debut.

Netflix

The Whisper Man: Adam Scott stars alongside Robert De Niro in this crime thriller.

Movie theaters

The Dog Stars: Ridley Scott directs Jacob Elordi in this survival film based on the bestselling book.

Coyote vs. Acme: The long-awaited film starring Will Forte finally makes its way to theaters.

Buddy: This horror movie from the creator of Too Many Cooks follows the mascot of a classic children's TV show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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