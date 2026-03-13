Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu

The Oscars: Conan O'Brien hosts the 98th annual Academy Awards celebrating the best in film.

Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 4 of the reality series makes its debut.

Sunny Nights: An American brother and sister travel to Australia only to get caught up in the criminal underworld in the new series.

Paramount+

The Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are married in the new show from Taylor Sheridan.

Movie theaters

Reminders of Him: The latest Colleen Hoover book to get a film adaptation makes its debut.

Undertone: The A24 horror movie follows a podcast host who cares for her dying mother.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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