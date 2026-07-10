Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Apple TV
Trying: The comedy series returns for its fifth season.
CBS
Big Brother: Watch the season 28 premiere of the reality competition series.
Peacock
The Five Star Weekend: Jennifer Garner stars in the new drama series.
Netflix
Little House on the Prairie: Laura Ingalls Wilder's semi-autobiographical story is brought to the small screen in this new adaptation.
Movie theaters
Moana: The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated film follows a young woman who journeys to save her island.
Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass: Zoey Deutch stars in the new comedy film.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
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