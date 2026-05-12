Who is your favorite Country coach from ‘The Voice’? Are you Team Blake, Team Reba, Team Riley or someone else?
This week, NBC announced that Riley Green is getting his big red chair and joining season 30 of The Voice!
Riley is the latest Country music star to be on the popular music competition show, and it got us thinking. Who is your favorite Country coach to ever be on the show? Are you Team Blake, or are you choosing a different coach? Vote in our poll below and let us know which team you’d choose.
Country coaches on The Voice Blake Shelton - 9 Wins - Seasons 1 through 23 Blake Shelton The Voice THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (NBC, NBC) Reba McEntire - 1 Win - Seasons 24, 25, 26, and 28 The Voice - Season 26 THE VOICE -- Season: 26 -- Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC) (NBC/Art Streiber/NBC) Dan + Shay - Season 25 Dan + Shay (Disney/Michael Le Brecht) Kelsea Ballerini - Season 27 Kelsea Ballerini (Casey Durkin/NBC) Riley Green - Season 30 Riley Green performs on ABC's 'CMA Fest presented by SoFi' (Disney/Connie Cornuk) Which Country coach would you choose on ‘The Voice’?