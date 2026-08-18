ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has died

We have some sad news to share from the band ZZ Top. The band’s longtime drummer Frank Beard has died at the age of 77.

ZZ Top announced the news today via a press release, which reads as follows:

“It was announced today that Frank Beard, ZZ Top’s drummer for the past 56 years, has died. He was in hospice care when he passed away at his ranch in Richmond, TX, with family members at his side.”

ZZ Top founder Billy F Gibbons commented on Beard’s passing, “Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top. The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished.”