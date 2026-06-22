Win Tickets to see Post Malone and Jelly Roll at Huntington Bank Field

Win tickets to see Post Maline and Jolly Roll from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM scored some last minute tickets to see Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Carter Faith, this Thursday night, June 25, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Register below for your chance to win tickets to the show.

REGISTRATION ENDS AT MIDNIGHT, TUESDAY, JUNE 23.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/22/2026 – [11:59PM 6/23/2026]. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive tickets to see Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Carter Faith, at Huntington Bank Field, Thursday, June 25. (ARV: $160). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409