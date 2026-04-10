Win VIP Tickets to Vintage Market Days from K99.1FM

K99.1FM has your chance to win tickets to the Vintage Market Days of Dayton-Cincinnati, the weekend of April 24-26, at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage & vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market, featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings & a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.

Register below to win VIP tickets to the show.

Win tickets to Vintage Market Days from K99.1FM!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/2/2026– 4/19/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Six (6) winner(s) will receive two VIP tickets to the Vintage Market Days (ARV: $50). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409