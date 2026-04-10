Win VIP tickets to Vintage Market Days

K99.1FM has your chance to win tickets to the Vintage Market Days of Dayton-Cincinnati, the weekend of April 24-26, at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.
Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage & vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market, featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings & a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.
Register below to win VIP tickets to the show.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/2/2026– 4/19/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Six (6) winner(s) will receive two VIP tickets to the Vintage Market Days (ARV: $50). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409