1 dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at park; suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — One person has died, and four others are injured after a mass shooting in Kentucky at a park on Saturday.

Lexington Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Midland Avenue for a shots-fired call, according to a social media post.

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Five victims were transported to a hospital. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fifth person died at the hospital.

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened at a park, and that two of the victims were a 4-year-old and a 14-year-old.

“These are human beings-kids-who were playing at a local park. I cannot imagine how they must’ve felt, and the continued trauma that is inevitable for everyone involved,” Coleman said in the post.

Lexington Police posted that on Aug. 16, a suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting at the park.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jametrius M. Griffin.

Griffin is facing charges of murder, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and tampering with evidence.

He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

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