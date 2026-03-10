1 dead after dump truck loses tire, swerves into oncoming traffic

FRANKLIN COUNTY — One person is dead after a dump truck lost a tire, traveled across a median, and struck another vehicle in Franklin County

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on I-270, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The dump truck was traveling east on I-270 when it lost a tire, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck took a hard left turn into the median and hit a cable barrier.

The truck continued across the median while it was dragging the cable barriers and traveled into the westbound lanes.

The truck struck a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling in the westbound lanes.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the north side of I-270.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

