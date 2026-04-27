18-year-old person of interest turns himself in after shooting of teenager

COVINGTON, Kentucky — The 18-year-old accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Northern Kentucky turned himself in on Sunday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened on Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the Eastside neighborhood of Covington, Kentucky.

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Officers responded to the 100 block of East 11th Street for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located a teenage victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they were reportedly in critical condition.

The Covington Police Department issued a warrant for 18-year-old Ryan Cupp as a person of interest in the shooting.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Cupp turned himself in and is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

He has been charged with first-degree assault in the shooting of the victim.

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