2 area college students arrested after months-long drug investigation

Will Ester and Michael Verlinden Jr

OXFORD — Two area college students are facing charges after a months-long drug investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 8, Oxford police and United States Postal Inspectors searched a home in the 200 block of South College Avenue near Miami University.

Four men were detained and taken to the police department for questioning.

Cocaine, electronics, and other paraphernalia were found in the home, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Will Esler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs.

On May 14, investigators searched a home on East Walnut Street.

During this search, officers found a small amount of cocaine, electronics, and other paraphernalia, police said.

Michael Verlinden Jr. was arrested and charged with complicity to drug trafficking and complicity to possession of a controlled substance.

Both are booked into the Butler County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on drug activity is asked to contact the Oxford Police crime tip line at 513-524-5268.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]