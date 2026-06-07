2 in custody after shooting leads to multi-department chase

LICKING COUNTY — Two people are in custody after a shooting led to a chase in Licking County on Saturday.
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Police were called to a shooting around 1 p.m. in Newark, where a person in a car was shooting at another car, according to our news partners at WBNS.
A Newark officer was nearby and followed the suspect, which started a multi-department chase.
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The suspect’s vehicle later went off the road and crashed into a wooded area.
Officers caught one suspect while they attempted to run into the wooded area. A second suspect was taken into custody nearby.
Police said four people were taken to the hospital: two victims and two suspects.
Police said the suspect car invovled was stolen out of Columbus.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
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