2 women who escaped Ohio corrections facility back in custody

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Two women who escaped an Ohio corrections facility earlier this week are back in custody.

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News Center 7 previously reported that two inmates, identfied as Kerriah Ohler and Hope Skerrett, fled the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

The facility is located in the 4400 block of Lesh Street NE in Louisville, Ohio.

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Pete Elliot, of the U.S. Marshals Service, told CBS affiliate WOIO-19 that the two were arrested in the 600 block of Race Street in Dover, Ohio.

They are being transported to Stark County Jail.

They face escape charges, according to criminal complaints filed Tuesday, Oct. 13, and obtained by WOIO-19.

Skerrett and Ohler each face third-degree felony escape charges. The complaints say both women knew they were detained and purposely escaped by jumping off the roof and running away.

Canton Police told WOIO-19 that jail staff noticed the women were missing while closing the outdoor area for the night. They found a shoe outside the fence and a robe over the razor wire, then called police within about 20 minutes.

Officers initially used a drone to confirm the inmates had already fled the roof and had run into Fairhope Nature Preserve, across the street from the facility. A K9 team searched the area and found clothing along the trail.

News Center 7 previously reported thatCanton police said Ohler may have had an inappropriate relationship with a center employee who had been recently terminated.

Canton police added that the plan was for the inmates to be picked up near the Walmart on US 62 and then head to Florida.

Skerrett was sentenced to the corrections center after a fifth-degree felony breaking-and-entering conviction, according to her escape complaint.

Stark County court records obtained by WOIO-19 show she pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and felony drug charges in December 2025. She was sentenced to 1,095 days of probation and three years of community control.

A probation officer reported that Skerrett had fled from supervision, and a warrant was issued Dec. 16, 2025.

Skerrett was arrested on the warrant June 30, 2026, and charged with misdemeanor obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. Canton police said she had been involved in a fight and concealed her identity when questioned, WOIO-19 reported.

Her probation in the breaking-and-entering case was revoked July 15. She had been at the corrections center for 54 days before the escape, according to the facility’s staff.

Ohler was sentenced to the center after a fourth-degree felony failure-to-comply conviction, according to her escape complaint. Court records obtained by WOIO-19 show she had a misdemeanor theft conviction in 2024. In January 2026, she was charged with a misdemeanor theft and obstructing official business, then found guilty in March.

Ohler also pleaded guilty in May to driving under suspension, her fourth such offense, and received a suspended 30-day jail sentence. She was found guilty of misdemeanor criminal trespass in August and recieved a suspended 30-day jail sentence, WOIO-19 reported.

She had been at the corrections center for less than 30 days before the escape, according to the facility’s staff.

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