24-year-old man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

INDIANA — A 24-year-old Indiana man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a female juvenile.

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In February 2026, the Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a female juvenile had been sexually abused in Clay County.

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The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Jerry Barger of Greencastle, Indiana, had allegedly been engaging in sexual misconduct with a female juvenile.

After reviewing the investigation, the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office requested an arrest warrant for Barger.

The warrant was granted by the Clay Circuit Court, and Barger was served the warrant at the Clay County Jail, where he is currently incarcerated on previous charges from another case.

Barder was arrested on two counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, a fourth-degree felony.

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