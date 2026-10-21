3 in custody after police recover stolen boat

LORAIN, Ohio — Three people were taken into custody after police recovered a boat that had been stolen earlier this month.

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On Oct. 13, the Lorain Police Department received reports that two boats and more than $1,000 in fishing equipment had been stolen from Oasis Marina, according to a social media post from the department.

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On Oct. 16, a caller reported spotting one of the stolen boats on the river.

The Lorain Police Patrol Impact Team and Marine Patrol Unit, Marine One, responded.

They were able to stop the boat and recover it.

Three people were taken into custody, and one was charged with a felony of receiving stolen property.

The second boat has not been recovered, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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