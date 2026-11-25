32-year-old man dies after being struck vehicle on busy interstate

32-year-old man dies after being struck vehicle on busy interstate

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky — A 32-year-old man died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a busy interstate in Northern Kentucky.

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Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police told our news partners, WCPO-9 TV, that officers found a man lying in the center lane near mile marker 81.4 on westbound Interstate 275 on Tuesday evening.

The man was “unresponsive and not breathing.”

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First responders administered CPR, but the man, identfied by police as 32-year-old Andrew Humfleet, died from his injuries.

Police told WCPO-9 TV there was a separate vehicle collision on the eastbound side of I-275, and the Kenton County Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to the scene.

According to police, it was discovered during an investigation that Humfleet was one of the drivers involved in the collision on the eastbound side before running across the westbound lanes, where he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Police said both sides of I-275 remained shut down for several hours, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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