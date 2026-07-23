4 in 5 Americans report financial stress. Here's what it’s doing to their mental health.

LifeStance Health reports that 83% of Americans face financial stress, impacting mental health, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, leading to anxiety and depression.

Financial stress is one of the most consistent triggers of anxiety and depressive symptoms in adults. The American Psychological Association's 2024 Stress in America survey of more than 3,300 U.S. respondents found that 73% of them rated the economy as a significant source of stress, making it the second most common stressor in the country. A separate national survey of over 1,000 U.S. adults found that at least 4 in 5 (83%) Americans report financial stress driven by inflation, rising living costs, and recession fears, with millennials and Gen Z carrying the heaviest psychological load.

This convergence of economic pressure and mental health strain, or what LifeStance Health coins "stressflation," creates a cruel paradox, according to its 2025 survey of 1,026 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. The same financial pressure fueling the distress is also keeping people from getting support: 60% of respondents have avoided seeking mental healthcare because of financial constraints.

This story explains how “stressflation” and money worries can affect mental health, with measurable effects on sleep, mood, relationships, and physical health, even in people whose bank balances look stable on paper.

Financial stress and anxiety

A 2022 study in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues found that higher financial worries were associated with higher psychological distress among U.S. adults.

Money can represent safety, autonomy, status, identity, and the ability to care for others. When that foundation feels unstable, the brain may treat the threat as existential, which can make a missed payment or a surprise expense feel disproportionate to its actual size.

Several mechanisms tend to drive the relationship between financial stress and anxiety:

Chronic uncertainty. The brain is wired to resolve open threats. Unresolved financial questions, such as whether rent will be covered next month, often keep the stress response chronically activated.

The brain is wired to resolve open threats. Unresolved financial questions, such as whether rent will be covered next month, often keep the stress response chronically activated. Loss aversion. Decades of behavioral research show that the pain of losing money is psychologically about twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining the same amount.

Decades of behavioral research show that the pain of losing money is psychologically about twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining the same amount. Shame and isolation. Money is one of the most stigmatized topics in American culture. People who are struggling often hide it, which can remove social support and intensify the internal experience.

Money is one of the most stigmatized topics in American culture. People who are struggling often hide it, which can remove social support and intensify the internal experience. Compounding effects. Anxiety can impair sleep, decision-making, and focus, which may lead to costlier financial decisions that create more anxiety and deepen the cycle.

There's a common assumption that this kind of distress only affects people who don't have enough money, but according to a 2024 Intuit Credit Karma survey of 1,006 U.S. adults, 37% of respondents who reported financial distress had more than $10,000 in savings, and 23% of that group had more than $30,000, well above the U.S. median of roughly $5,300.

Income and savings do not reliably predict who feels anxious about money. That gap between financial reality and financial perception has a name: money dysmorphia.

What is money dysmorphia?

Money dysmorphia is a distorted perception of one's financial situation that does not match reality. Someone with money dysmorphia may feel chronically broke despite a healthy income and stable savings, or may believe they are one purchase away from ruin even when their finances are objectively sound. The term is not a formally recognized clinical diagnosis, but the pattern parallels the cognitive distortions seen in other anxiety and mood presentations.

The Credit Karma survey found that 29% of Americans experience money dysmorphia, with the rate climbing to 43% among Gen Z and 41% among millennials, compared to 25% among Gen X and 14% among adults 59 and older. Among those who experience it, 95% say it negatively impacts their finances, holding them back from saving, pushing them toward overspending, or driving them into avoidable debt.

Several factors appear to fuel money dysmorphia:

Social media comparison. Constant exposure to curated wealth on platforms like TikTok and Instagram may distort the baseline of what financial success looks like, particularly for younger adults.

Constant exposure to curated wealth on platforms like TikTok and Instagram may distort the baseline of what financial success looks like, particularly for younger adults. Financial trauma. Growing up in a household where money was scarce, conflict-laden, or unpredictable may leave a lasting imprint, even after a person's adult financial situation has stabilized.

Growing up in a household where money was scarce, conflict-laden, or unpredictable may leave a lasting imprint, even after a person's adult financial situation has stabilized. Scarcity mindset. A focus on what is missing or at risk, rather than what is present, may persist even when the financial picture is objectively stable.

A focus on what is missing or at risk, rather than what is present, may persist even when the financial picture is objectively stable. Perfectionism. Holding financial standards so high that no realistic income or savings level ever feels like enough.

Financial stress and depression

Anxiety is often the more visible response to money stress, but financial strain has an equally well-documented relationship with depression. A 2022 systematic review published in PLOS One examined 40 observational studies and concluded that financial stress is positively associated with depression across both high-income and low- and middle-income countries. The association was generally stronger among populations with lower income or wealth, but it appeared consistently across socioeconomic contexts, meaning depression risk tied to money worries is not limited to people in poverty.

Other research has quantified the dose-response pattern. A study of U.S. adults using national survey data found that financial worries were associated with more than four times the odds of serious psychological distress, and the risk climbed further when financial stressors stacked, such as food insecurity and healthcare insecurity occurring alongside money worries. Among young adults specifically, a separate analysis of National Health Interview Survey data found that the prevalence of psychological distress climbed from roughly 15% in those with no financial worry to over 45% in those reporting severe financial stress.

Several pathways may explain how chronic financial stress moves from worry into clinical depression:

Learned helplessness. When effort does not appear to change the financial picture, the brain may shift from problem-solving to shutting down.

When effort does not appear to change the financial picture, the brain may shift from problem-solving to shutting down. Loss of pleasure and access. Financial stress often forces a withdrawal from the activities, social events, and self-care routines that protect mood, removing the buffers that may normally guard against depression.

Financial stress often forces a withdrawal from the activities, social events, and self-care routines that protect mood, removing the buffers that may normally guard against depression. Self-worth erosion. In a culture that often equates financial success with personal value, persistent money problems may be internalized as evidence of personal failure, which is a known cognitive driver of depressive episodes.

In a culture that often equates financial success with personal value, persistent money problems may be internalized as evidence of personal failure, which is a known cognitive driver of depressive episodes. Sleep and biological stress load. Sustained cortisol elevation and disrupted sleep are independent risk factors for depression, and financial stress often produces both.

Signs of financial anxiety and depression

Financial stress shows up in distinct anxious and depressive patterns, and the two often overlap. Recognizing which features are present can help guide which kind of mental health support to pursue.

Anxiety-leaning signs

Persistent worry about bills, debt, or savings that intrudes on daily activities

Avoidance behaviors such as not opening mail, ignoring account balances, or delaying tax filings

Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep because of money-related thoughts

Physical symptoms such as tension headaches, chest tightness, stomach issues, or fatigue

A sense of dread when checking a bank balance, even when no specific problem exists

Depression-leaning signs

Persistent low mood, hopelessness, or a sense that the financial situation will never improve

Loss of interest in activities that used to feel meaningful, including ones that don't require spending

Heavy fatigue, low motivation, and difficulty completing basic tasks

Self-critical thoughts that frame financial problems as evidence of personal failure

Social withdrawal, including from people who would offer support

Mixed presentation

Some people experience both anxious and depressive features at the same time. Irritability, conflict with a partner or roommate about spending, impulsive purchases followed by guilt, or compulsive saving that prevents necessary spending can all signal that financial stress is affecting mental health on more than one front.

Who is most affected by financial stress?

LifeStance research found that 67% of millennials and 58% of Gen Z report being significantly impacted by financial stress, compared to 49% of Gen X and 41% of Baby Boomers. The generational gap is consistent with what therapists see in practice: Many millennials and Gen Zers entered the workforce during or after the 2008 financial crisis, carry higher student debt loads, face a more expensive housing market, and have spent their formative earning years inside a social media environment that amplifies financial comparison.

Other groups carry elevated risk based on the structural factors identified in the Ryu and Fan analysis of national survey data. People who are unmarried, unemployed, living in lower-income households, or renting rather than owning showed stronger associations between financial worries and psychological distress than their counterparts. The fewer financial buffers a person has, such as a partner's income, employment-based benefits, or equity in a home, the more directly money worries translate into mental health symptoms.

How to deal with financial stress

Coping with financial stress tends to work best when both the financial and psychological dimensions are addressed together. These strategies are commonly used to support both.

1. Separate the problem from the panic

Before making any financial decision, write down what is actually true about the situation: exact account balances, exact bills due, exact deadlines. Comparing the felt sense of crisis to the documented facts often shrinks the threat enough to make clearer choices possible.

2. Build a one-page financial picture

A single page that lists income, fixed expenses, variable expenses, debt, and savings may do more for anxiety than any motivational reframe. The brain tends to calm when uncertainty drops, even if the underlying numbers are not ideal.

3. Use grounding techniques during acute spikes

When financial anxiety hits in waves, such as opening a bill, checking an account, or reading economic news, the body needs to come back online before any productive thinking can happen. Grounding techniques such as slow exhales, the 5-4-3-2-1 sensory exercise, or briefly holding something cold can help interrupt the stress response.

4. Practice mindfulness around money

A short daily mindfulness practice may help create space between a financial thought and the automatic anxious or self-critical reaction. The goal is not to feel calm about money, but to notice the thought, label it, and choose what to do next rather than spiraling.

5. Address the avoidance loop

Avoidance may feel like relief in the moment, but it can make both anxiety and depression worse over time. Unopened bills accrue late fees. Unchecked balances generate fears that are often worse than the actual numbers justify. A small structured behavior, such as opening one piece of mail per day or reviewing one account each morning, may gradually rebuild tolerance for financial information.

6. Protect the activities that support mood

When money is tight, the first things to get cut are often the activities that buffer against depression: movement, social connection, time outdoors, hobbies, rest. Identifying low-cost or no-cost versions of these and protecting them on the calendar is a form of behavioral activation, an evidence-based approach commonly used in treating depression.

7. Talk about money out loud

Talking with a trusted partner, friend, financial counselor, or therapist can help break the isolation that makes money stress so corrosive. If financial conflict is straining a relationship, couples therapy can help partners separate the practical disagreements from the emotional charge underneath them.

When to seek professional help

Self-management works for many people, but financial anxiety and depression can cross into territory where professional support makes a real difference. Signs that it may be time to talk to a clinician may include:

Money worries that interfere with sleep, appetite, or daily functioning for more than two weeks

Panic symptoms triggered by financial cues such as bills, statements, or conversations about money

Persistent low mood, loss of pleasure, or hopelessness that does not lift with normal coping

Avoidance behaviors that are creating real-world consequences, such as missed payments or damaged relationships

Persistent feeling of financial inadequacy that does not match the objective situation

Working with a therapist trained in treating anxiety and depression can help identify whether the symptoms reflect generalized anxiety, a depressive episode, money dysmorphia, financial trauma, or another presentation that responds well to evidence-based treatment.

Whether financial stress is rooted in real scarcity, distorted perception, or both, support is available.

This story was published by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.