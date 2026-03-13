4 crew members dead after refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq, US Military says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Four crew members are dead after a refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq.

The U.S. Military said that a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq.

It killed four of its six crew members, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Central Command said that the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace.”

The other aircraft landed safely, the AP said.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” U.S. Central Command said. “The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

