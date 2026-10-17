4 hospitalized, including 2 juveniles, after 2-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS — Four people, including 2 juveniles, were hospitalized Friday night after a crash.

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First responders recieved a call around 7:15 p.m. Friday about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bannockburn Blvd and Reynolds Crossing Drive in Columbus, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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The dispatcher told WBNS-10 TV that two juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, with one in critical condition.

The second juvenile’s condition is unknown at this time.

One adult victim was transported to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, and another was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

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