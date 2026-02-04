43-year-old man arrested on multiple charges related to alleged sexual abuse of a minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — A 43-year-old Indiana man was arrested on multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers arrested 43-year-old Jacob Hayes of Washington County, Indiana, on Wednesday morning on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in January 2026 after an Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) family case manager reported allegations of inappropriate sexual contact.

Detectives and DCS personnel conducted the investigation, including a forensic interview of the victim at a local child advocacy center.

Following review of the interview and the investigation, the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a warrant charging Hayes with the following charges:

One count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony

One count of child molesting, a Level 4 felony

Eleven counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, each a Level 4 felony

Two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, each a Level 5 felony

Two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, each a Level 6 felony

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, each a Class A misdemeanor

Hayes was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending initial court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

