59-year-old woman arrested after deadly downtown fight

COLUMBUS — A 59-year-old woman was arrested Saturday and charged with voluntary manslaughter following a deadly fight in downtown Columbus on Saturday.

Monica Peaks was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a fight in the 100 block of East Broad Street, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Officers from the Columbus Division of Police were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult who was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, following an initial confrontation, Peaks put the victim in a chokehold from behind and pinned them face down over a cement retaining wall.

During the struggle, Peaks reportedly kicked the victim.

Court documents further allege that Peaks sat on the victim’s back for an extended period of time.

While remaining on the individual’s back, she reportedly asked a passerby to call for help.

Peaks remained in that position until police officers arrived at the scene.

The Columbus Division of Police has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Investigators said the name is being withheld until the next of kin can be properly notified.

