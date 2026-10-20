6 in custody after ‘substantial’ drug bust

CLEVELAND — Six people were arrested after a substantial drug bust in Ohio last week.

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On Oct. 14, the Cleveland Police First District Vice Unit, with assistance from Cleveland SWAT and Patrol, executed a search warrant near West 95th Street and Lorain Avenue in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to a social media post.

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Intelligence indicated that the suspected trafficking operation was preparing to relocate.

A detective obtained a search warrant, and officers took immediate action, according to the post.

The primary target of the investigation was apprehended while attempting to leave the area.

Five additional people at the scene were arrested for violations of state drug laws (VSDL) and/or outstanding warrants, according to the post.

During the search of the home, officers seized the following:

Two loaded handguns

More than half a pound of suspected crack cocaine and heroin

Approximately $1,500 in U.S. currency

Assorted narcotics packaging materials

Additionally, one vehicle was towed from the scene, and smaller quantities of suspected narcotics were recovered directly from multiple individuals.

“This operation reflects the incredible dedication and teamwork of all the officers involved,” the post read. “Their swift actions directly protect our public spaces, local businesses, and residential blocks to ensure a safer environment for our families and residents!”

The case will be presented to the grand jury for final determination.

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