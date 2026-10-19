7 days of sunshine ahead

FILE PHOTO: Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall for 2025.

DAYTON, OH — We’ve had a few chilly nights recently. Three straight nights of lows in the 30s make this run of cooler weather the coolest stretch since April 19th through 21st.

Now things are moderating a little bit, and we’re looking at a very quiet and comfortable week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

We have no rain in the forecast through at least the next 7 days. The dry stretch may last past the 7-day forecast.

The weather will be very cooperative for any fall-related activities you have planned outside.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Temperatures will be comfortable as well. Our nights will be cool with lows in the 40s.

Days will be mild with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Let’s enjoy it while it lasts across the Miami Valley

©2026 Cox Media Group