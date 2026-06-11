7 hidden tax inefficiencies for households earning $200K and above

You've heard it before: "With more money comes more problems." This can be particularly true when it comes to people who find themselves earning higher wages. As the amount of money you earn increases, so will the complexity of your taxes.

However, when your household income surpasses the $200,000 benchmark, you'll deal with more than just moving into a higher tax bracket. You'll start to experience what is referred to as "tax drag," which is essentially the steady decline of your wealth due to inefficient planning techniques. These aren’t exactly mistakes, and these are certainly not tax code violations. They're just common ways people miss opportunities to save on their taxes.

Fortunately, most of these issues can be fixed. Below, Domain Money shares seven of the most common inefficiencies experienced by higher-wage-earning households, along with some possible solutions:

#1: RSUs being treated as a stock, instead of a cash bonus

One of the most misunderstood types of assets held within a portfolio is restricted stock units. This isn't due to a lack of care from the person holding those restricted stock units (RSUs), but because RSUs bring an added layer of complexity for retail investors. If you believe in your company and have seen positive performance each year, it's easy to see why you would want to hold those RSUs — you may also have the idea of saving on taxes if you can hit long-term capital gains.

However, holding onto your RSUs creates two major problems. First, you create a significant weighting of your portfolio toward a single stock, a stock that in many cases generates your income. That means not only your portfolio but also potentially your income or even your career are all pinned to the same company.

Second, if you do nothing proactively with your vested RSUs, you will miss the opportunity to take those gains and place them into a more tax-efficient and diversified investment vehicle. To create a more intentional plan for your RSUs, treat vested RSU shares as a cash bonus.

Many high-wage earners successfully utilize automated strategies to sell off vested shares and invest the proceeds into low-cost index funds or direct indexing as part of their overall investment strategy, instead of letting the value build up as equity over time.

#2: Abandoning Roth IRA contributions

In 2026, you need an income of $153,000 or below for single filers or $242,000 for married filers to make the full, tax-advantaged contributions to a Roth IRA.

Often, once people’s incomes exceed those limits, they give up entirely on continuing to contribute to Roth accounts, but there’s still another way to keep funding a Roth account.

The backdoor Roth strategy enables high earners to make nondeductible contributions to a traditional IRA and subsequently convert that money into a Roth IRA. Regardless of income level, this redirects your money into a tax-free growth environment. Roth accounts carry no required minimum distributions (RMDs), experience tax-free growth, and can be passed down to beneficiaries free of taxation, making them extremely impactful account types.

In addition to the basic backdoor Roth strategy, for those with access to a 401(k) plan that offers high contribution limits, megabackdoor Roth strategies can increase after-tax contributions up to an additional $47,500, depending upon the plan rules.

#3: Overlooking asset location

While many investors spend considerable amounts of time deciding what to own in terms of investments, far fewer focus on where to own it.

Strategically allocating investments across taxable accounts and tax-deferred accounts can significantly minimize annual tax drag without having to change any holdings.

High-dividend-producing stocks and bonds generate ordinary income and therefore should be placed in tax-advantaged accounts. Tax-efficient investments such as low-turnover exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or municipal bonds produce little in terms of ordinary income and therefore are some of the easiest equities to keep in taxable accounts.

A properly managed asset allocation program isn’t an exciting part of your life; however, if improperly managed, you might wind up with an unnecessary tax liability each April.

#4: Accepting SALT caps without utilizing alternative strategies

Since 2017, State and Local Tax (SALT) caps have created frustration for households residing in high-tax states, including New York, California, and New Jersey. While recent legislation has raised the SALT cap from $10,000 to $40,400, this relief doesn’t reach those on the higher end of high earnings, as the SALT cap phases out once your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) reaches $505,000.

For example, for those earning over $606,000, the SALT deduction will revert to the original $10,000 limit.

There are several legitimate strategies available to avoid limitations on SALT caps — particularly for business owners and/or individuals who receive income from pass-through entities. Business owners and individuals receiving pass-through entity income may elect to utilize pass-through entity (PTE) elections, whereby they can deduct state taxes at the business level, thus avoiding SALT caps on their personal returns.

These PTE election options will continue to grow in relevance throughout 2026, particularly for higher earners who will soon exceed newly established upper limits.‍

#5: Not using ‘bunching’ to create alternating years of itemized deductions

By deliberately creating "bunched" years where you concentrate multiple years' worth of charitable contributions into a single tax year using a donor-advised fund (DAF), high-income households can shift from standard deduction territory into itemized deduction territory on alternate years — without changing their overall charitable donations.

#6: Underutilizing HSAs triple-tax benefits

Among the most underused tax-efficient investment options available to many Americans are health savings accounts (HSAs). HSAs are a tax-efficient vehicle that provides a triple tax benefit — contributions are deductible; the funds grow tax-free; and withdrawals made for qualified medical expenses are fully exempt from taxation. You do need to have a high-deductible health insurance plan that offers an HSA, but if you do, the rewards are impressive. No other account type provides all three tax-advantaged benefits. Furthermore, after age 65, HSA funds can be withdrawn for any reason (albeit subject to taxation as if coming from a traditional IRA).

An overlooked feature of HSAs relates to reimbursement of medical expenses. Unlike virtually all other forms of tax-preferred investing accounts — such as 401(k) and IRAs — there is no deadline for reimbursing yourself for qualified medical expenses incurred prior to opening an HSA account. Thus, if you incur medical expenses during the year but do not need the cash immediately, you can pay for those expenses out-of-pocket now and store relevant receipts until you want to withdraw your HSA funds and use those receipts for reimbursement. Any withdrawal utilized for reimbursement will be tax free regardless of how much the HSA account has grown in value since the date of withdrawal.

Although HSAs are limited to individuals with high deductible coverage — and thus require absorbing greater out-of-pocket healthcare costs in order to take advantage of this strategy for extended periods of time — those willing to assume the risk can benefit greatly from this strategy. For 2026, the maximum contribution limits are $4,400 for individuals and $8,750 for families; plus an additional $1,000 catch-up contribution permitted for individuals aged 55 or older.

#7: Putting too much emphasis on retirement accounts

This final issue may be somewhat less obvious but is becoming increasingly important for high-wage earners seeking financial independence or establishing an optional work period prior to traditional retirement ages.

Although many people diligently maximize every tax-advantaged account available to them (i.e., 401(k) and IRAs) — without regard to liquidity considerations — they are ultimately limiting their ability to achieve their desired levels of flexibility in their 40s or 50s. Traditional retirement accounts are designed for distributions beginning at age 59 1/2 or later. Prior to reaching that milestone, withdrawing from these accounts usually results in both penalties and taxes that negate much of the benefits associated with these accounts, although there are strategies to start withdrawals earlier.

Rather than relying solely on restrictive retirement accounts, implementing an appropriately balanced plan may involve strategically investing excess amounts in taxable brokerage accounts in conjunction with traditional retirement vehicles. In essence, developing a liquid bridge that supports optionality prior to age 60 while minimizing penalty risks.

Although primarily a cash flow alignment issue versus a tax issue, there are real tax ramifications associated with failing to balance your investment portfolios accordingly.‍

The Bottom Line

Tax laws evolve. Household incomes fluctuate. Company-owned equity vests according to its own timing.

Ultimately, executing all the pieces of an advantaged tax strategy simultaneously while managing a demanding job, along with everything else that life entails, is no easy task.

Households that ultimately succeed in maximizing their earnings while minimizing their taxes are not always those simply earning the most. They are those whose financial planning objectives have been clearly defined — and who have someone helping them implement those objectives.

This story was produced by Domain Money and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.