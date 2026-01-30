7-month-old kitten stuck in snow saved by ODOT worker

FAYETTE COUNTY — An ODOT plow driver sprang into action when they saw a 7-month-old kitten stuck in a snow drift.

ODOT plow driver Yvonne Caudill spotted the kitten in a snow drift along state Route 35 in Fayette County, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society.

She immediately stopped, pulled him from the snow, and warmed him u pin her below before calling the sheriff’s office.

A humane agent responded and took the cat to the Fayette County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The kitten, appropriately named “Drift,” was severely matted with burs in his coat and had a large wound behind his ear.

The vet team took care of Drift, and he gained a pound in just three days.

