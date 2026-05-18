After George Strait wraps, The Troubadour remains at Austin's Moody Center

That's a wrap for George Strait's 2026 shows, after playing his fourth concert Saturday at Moody Center in Austin.

To honor the country legend, the venue named its new backstage lounge The Troubadour after his 2008 album and its top-10 hit of the same name.

Serving honky-tonk vibes, the new room features a vintage jukebox loaded with Strait's catalog, as well as a bronze plaque with his boot prints embedded in the floor.

“I’ve played a lot of places over the years," he says, "and to have a space like this honoring the music, the memories, and the fans—it means a lot to me. Thank you, Moody Center and Messina [Touring Group], for such a thoughtful dedication.”

King George played two nights with Willie Nelson when Moody Center opened in 2022.

More than 60,000 people turned out for George's sold-out four-night run.

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