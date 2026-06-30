'Alan Jackson: The Last Show' to air in December

More than 80,000 fans turned out to see the final touring show of Alan Jackson's career Saturday night in Nashville; watch parties on Broadway, at Belmont University and at the Country Music Hall of Fame added to the sold-out crowd at Nissan Stadium.

If you missed it, however, you'll have your chance to experience it in December as both a TV special and a live album.

“We’re going to have a good time is what we’re going to do!” Alan promised the fans as he kicked off his nearly two-hour set with "Gone Country."

He'd go on to do two dozen songs, including "Here in the Real World," "Remember When" and "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)."

George Strait joined Alan onstage for a toast, before launching into their duets, "Designated Drinker" and "Murder on Music Row."

The historic set closed with "Chattahoochee," before Alan returned for an encore of "Mercury Blues" and "Where I Come From."

“This has just been incredible,” he said afterward. “I don’t even have words – it’s just been completely overwhelming.”

The night included nine entertainers of the year aside from Alan, with Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett and Lee Ann Womack all coming together to do the ultimate version of Alan's hit "Pop a Top" cover.

It'll air in December as part of Alan Jackson: The Last Show on NBC.

You can preorder Alan Jackson - Last Call: One More For the Road - The Finale (Live from Nashville, TN) now, though both the album artwork and the release date are still being finalized.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.