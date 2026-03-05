Alan Jackson's final show sells out, adds opening act

'Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road' – The Finale (Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment)

Alan Jackson's final full-length touring performance of his career is now officially sold out.

Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale will take place June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

It was previously announced that Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack would be part of the show, as well.

Ahead of more talent news to come, Alan's revealed his nephews and niece, Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright — professional musicians themselves — will open the show.

