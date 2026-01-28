Amazon plane makes emergency landing at area airport

CINCINNATI — An Amazon plane had to make an emergency landing at an area airport on Wednesday.
An Amazon cargo plane landed at CVG Airport after “an incident involving a bird strike,” according to our news partners at WCPO.
A spokesperson said everyone is ok.
The plane was headed from CVG to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH).
We will continue to follow this story.
