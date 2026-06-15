America’s 20 most fun cities, based on data -- and Miami is only #3

Stacker looked at WalletHub's ranking of the 20 most fun cities in the U.S. for 2025, which considered entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and cost.

The 20 most fun cities in America in 2025

People crunch various metrics when settling on a city to live in or visit. Some factors concern the cost of living, staying, or how easy it is to go around on foot or by public transit. Other considerations might be the architecture, culture, and history of a place. But for many people, there’s one prevailing question: Is it any fun?

Answers to that question seem to be shifting in 2026. In American Express Travel’s 2026 Trending Destinations report, famously party-friendly cities like Las Vegas are sure to welcome plenty of crowds in the coming months. But a December 2025 analysis from Airbnb also finds growing interest in lesser-known spots like Traverse City, Michigan, known for its wine industry, and Idyllwild, California, a tranquil destination brimming with mountain charm.

With so many cities to choose from, looking at the attractions can help you make up your mind as to where to go. Plus, countless other variables can set a city apart, such as neighborhoods and regional traditions. So, how do you figure out where you can cut loose? To find out, and because “fun” can be defined differently by everyone, Stacker analyzed the 2025 report from WalletHub on the most fun cities in America, released in December 2024.

The site compared 182 cities—including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state—across three dimensions: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and cost. Next, the cities were evaluated according to 65 key metrics, which ranged from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries. Cities with something for everyone received the highest rankings, which didn’t consider the more extreme versions of fun like adventure sports. WalletHub then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to assign an overall fun score out of 100.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, culture, a great meal, a great show, or a wild night of drinking and dancing, a trip to one of these cities that made the top 20 will surely delight. Keep reading to discover if your favorite metropolis made it into this gallery of the most fun cities in the United States.

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#20. Washington DC

- Total score: 47.64- Entertainment and recreation rank: #13- Nightlife and parties rank: #12- Costs rank: #177

America’s capital offers a vital glimpse into the country’s past and present. Along with historic monuments and renowned museums, the city features world-class restaurants and all the nightlife one could ever need. It’s also home to several legendary music venues.

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#19. Seattle, Washington

- Total score: 48- Entertainment and recreation rank: #15- Nightlife and parties rank: #14- Costs rank: #170

Washington’s hub on Puget Sound serves up some of the country’s best seafood, which you can famously see “in action” at Pike Place Market. The Mariners, Kraken, and Seahawks all call this vibrant city home, as do monolithic tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

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#18. Los Angeles, California

- Total score: 48.4- Entertainment and recreation rank: #12- Nightlife and parties rank: #16- Costs rank: #160

The options are limitless in Los Angeles, where entertainment is quite literally a way of life. Hit the beach in Santa Monica, head over to Universal Studios, stroll down Hollywood Boulevard, catch a sports game, watch a live taping of a television show, or reserve a seat at one of the country’s best bars and restaurants. It all goes down against a backdrop of downright dreamy weather.

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#17. Tampa, Florida

- Total score: 49.81- Entertainment and recreation rank: #9- Nightlife and parties rank: #26- Costs rank: #80

It may not be Disney World, but Tampa’s Busch Gardens delivers equally thrilling escapism. For a different kind of fun, check out Ybor City just outside of the downtown area for delicious food, boutique shopping, and several popular nightclubs.

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#16. Honolulu, Hawaii

- Total score: 49.84- Entertainment and recreation rank: #1- Nightlife and parties rank: #23- Costs rank: #171

Waikiki is the heart of this Hawaiian city, where hotels, bars, clubs, resorts, restaurants, and beaches converge to delightful effects. Honolulu is a place where dream vacations are made. Hike a dormant volcano by day, and sip cocktails out of a coconut hours later.

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#15. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Total score: 50.1- Entertainment and recreation rank: #14- Nightlife and parties rank: #19- Costs rank: #70

This river-adjacent city is home to the Bengals and the Reds. Findlay Market is packed with local purveyors, brewers, and artisans, and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is a must-visit destination.

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#14. Portland, Oregon

- Total score: 50.48- Entertainment and recreation rank: #17- Nightlife and parties rank: #9- Costs rank: #141

Spread across both sides of the Willamette River, Portland, Oregon, is the kind of place where the local barber shop has cold beer on tap, and there’s a new vegan bakery springing up on every block. On the outskirts of the city lies Forest Park, which features a myriad of trails and beautiful natural destinations.

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#13. Denver, Colorado

- Total score: 50.54- Entertainment and recreation rank: #16- Nightlife and parties rank: #13- Costs rank: #131

Putting the “high” in Mile High City, Denver is where America’s recreational marijuana boom was born. The city is home to multiple sports teams, a popular zoo, an acclaimed art museum, and the distinguished Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park is just a 90-minute drive away.

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#12. St. Louis, Missouri

- Total score: 51.25- Entertainment and recreation rank: #19- Nightlife and parties rank: #17- Costs rank: #12

The Gateway Arch is worth a visit, but St. Louis’ nearby Soulard District is where the action is. Awash with old-school architecture and new-school vibes, the area is rich with restaurants, clubs, and music venues. St. Louis is also home to one of the country’s best zoos, as well as gardens, parks, stadiums, and plenty of other attractions.

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#11. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Total score: 51.34- Entertainment and recreation rank: #11- Nightlife and parties rank: #10- Costs rank: #147

Like so many of Florida’s coastal cities, Fort Lauderdale has beaches, rivers, nightclubs, parks, golf courses, and shopping districts. Known as the “Venice of America,” Fort Lauderdale also features an intricate network of canals. Quality seafood and tasty cocktails are easy to come by in these parts.

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#10. New York City, New York

- Total score: 51.6- Entertainment and recreation rank: #5- Nightlife and parties rank: #8- Costs rank: #182

It might cost an arm and a leg to take a bite out of The Big Apple these days, but after all these years, New York continues to offer some of the best museums, theaters, landmarks, stores, bars, and restaurants in the world. In the heart of the city is Central Park, where visitors can wander and sightsee for hours on end.

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#9. Houston, Texas

- Total score: 51.64- Entertainment and recreation rank: #23- Nightlife and parties rank: #15- Costs rank: #25

Looking to the stars and beyond, Houston is where the Johnson Space Center calls home. America’s fourth-largest city also includes its own Museum District, which receives millions of visits a year. Food enthusiasts will also find a formidable selection of award-winning restaurants.

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#8. Chicago, Illinois

- Total score: 51.8- Entertainment and recreation rank: #10- Nightlife and parties rank: #11- Costs rank: #151

The Windy City may live up to its name during the cold season, but it’s worth a visit any time of year. Staying indoors? Check out the Art Institute of Chicago or one of the city’s many acclaimed restaurants. When the sun finally comes out, take in Navy Pier, or take a long walk down Michigan Avenue, “The Magnificent Mile.”

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#7. San Francisco, California

- Total score: 53.06- Entertainment and recreation rank: #7- Nightlife and parties rank: #5- Costs rank: #178

San Francisco is overflowing with geographic splendor and bustling activity. Visit a local landmark like Alcatraz or Fisherman’s Wharf before snagging a seat at one of the country’s best restaurants or bars. Don’t forget to hit up a record store or vintage clothing shop over in the historic Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

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#6. Austin, Texas

- Total score: 54.33- Entertainment and recreation rank: #18- Nightlife and parties rank: #7- Costs rank: #50

The Texas state capital is also one of the hippest cities in the country. Every year, the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival rolls into town, bringing the latest in film, music, and tech. The rest of the year, Austin is well-known for its flourishing music scene, delicious food, and college life.

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#5. New Orleans, Louisiana

- Total score: 55.04- Entertainment and recreation rank: #20- Nightlife and parties rank: #4- Costs rank: #76

There are few festivals in the world more fun than Mardi Gras, celebrated each year in this popular city. The “Big Easy” delivers great food and thrilling live music no matter the time of year, or time of day for that matter. Famous areas like Bourbon Street and the French Quarter offer copious amounts of vivacious local flavor.

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#4. Atlanta, Georgia

- Total score: 55.36- Entertainment and recreation rank: #8- Nightlife and parties rank: #6- Costs rank: #124

Atlanta is home to the NFL’s Falcons, MLB’s Braves, and the NBA’s Hawks. The city’s dining options are abundant and varied, and the club scene is tough to beat. Visit the Georgia Aquarium, often named among the best in the country.

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#3. Miami, Florida

- Total score: 58.32- Entertainment and recreation rank: #6- Nightlife and parties rank: #3- Costs rank: #157

Miami is filled to the brim with famous nightclubs, Art Déco architecture, delicious food, white sand beaches, luxurious hotels, and a discernible Cuban influence. Each year, Art Basel descends on the city, putting some of the country’s best contemporary art within reach.

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#2. Orlando, Florida

- Total score: 64.38- Entertainment and recreation rank: #3- Nightlife and parties rank: #2- Costs rank: #58

Two words describe why Orlando places so high on this list of fun cities — Disney World. True to its name, the world-famous theme park is home to an endless supply of attractions and rides. When you’re all done there, Universal Orlando Resort is more comprehensive and spectacular now than ever.

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#1. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Total score: 73.78- Entertainment and recreation rank: #2- Nightlife and parties rank: #1- Costs rank: #36

Orlando may be a blast for the whole family, but Sin City is where adults can go to blow off steam. Whether that means dropping hard-earned cash at the nearest poker table, chilling poolside, dancing until dawn, eating at a world-class restaurant, or watching Cirque du Soleil acrobats fly is up to you.

Additional writing by Cu Fleshman and Sheeka Sanahori. Story editing by Cu Fleshman and Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Lois Hince. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.